Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $11,901,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of ABR opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

