Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Holdings Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.26. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

