Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

AJRD stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

