Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 987.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,663 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 128.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 123,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

