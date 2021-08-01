Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

CHRW opened at $89.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.