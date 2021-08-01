Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,456 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

