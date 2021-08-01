Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

