Kerry Group plc (KYGA) to Issue Dividend of €0.29 on November 12th

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:KYGA opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 98.65 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of £220.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from £131 ($171.15) to £133 ($173.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

