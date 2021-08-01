$79.78 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to post $79.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the lowest is $77.01 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $328.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $339.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $484.61 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.