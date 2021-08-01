Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,297,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

