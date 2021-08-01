Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $88.30

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

