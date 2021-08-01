Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.18 on Friday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

