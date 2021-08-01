Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $386,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $1,489,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.36 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

