Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $16,893,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

