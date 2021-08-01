ICHI (ICHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.58 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00009317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00102341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,669.04 or 0.99962929 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.95 or 0.00827525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,337,219 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.