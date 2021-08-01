Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $107.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.09. Thales has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $108.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

