Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Update

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $17.29 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $655.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSHA. Wedbush began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

