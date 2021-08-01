Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 391,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of ARCO opened at $6.07 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.33%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

