D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 46,802 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,802 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LivaNova worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $82,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $47,038,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 49.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $21,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.