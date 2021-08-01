79,938 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.30% of Arcturus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.