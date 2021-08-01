D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $4,981,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth $2,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,110.00 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,390.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

