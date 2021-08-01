350,115 Shares in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 6.69% of NewHold Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHIC. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the first quarter worth $8,998,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter valued at about $5,506,000.

NASDAQ NHIC opened at $8.13 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NewHold Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About NewHold Investment

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

