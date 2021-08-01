D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,143 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Haynes International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Haynes International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $1,821,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

