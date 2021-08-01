Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAIN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $13,672,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,232,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.