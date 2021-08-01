Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

