PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAE will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

