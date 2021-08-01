Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUBCY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.