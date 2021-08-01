NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

NGL stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

