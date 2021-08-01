Frax (FRAX) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $256.31 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00101802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00133736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,595.50 or 1.00010006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.38 or 0.00828001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 259,481,799 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.