Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $0.68

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $369,974.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.85 or 0.00793063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

