Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 215.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,865 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in News were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NWSA opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.64 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

