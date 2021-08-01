Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,951.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMS opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $124.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

