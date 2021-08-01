Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.25. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

