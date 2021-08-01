PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

PPL opened at $28.37 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

