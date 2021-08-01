Eaton Vance Management Purchases 458 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

