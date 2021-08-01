FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $258.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

