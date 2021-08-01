Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $128.78 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.