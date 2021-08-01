Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 266,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $247.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $249.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.