Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 596.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 118,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of SI stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

