Eaton Vance Management Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.