32,033 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.41.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
