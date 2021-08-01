32,033 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

