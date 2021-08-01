Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 10,104 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.49 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

