Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $85,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,622 shares of company stock worth $1,045,876 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

