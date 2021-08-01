2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in 2U were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

2U stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.