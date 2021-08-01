Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,622 shares of company stock worth $1,045,876 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

