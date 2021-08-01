StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,555,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

BATS IYT opened at $250.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.14.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

