Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.