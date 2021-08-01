Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fastly by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Fastly by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,123,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,695. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

