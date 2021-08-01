Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $115.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.22. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

