KeyCorp Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

CARR stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

