KeyCorp Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.
CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.
CARR stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
